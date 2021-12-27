UEGCL to light 60 villages in Kayunga district.

Nearly 60 villages in Kayunga district are set to be connected to the national electricity grid to boost the socio-economic status of the population, according to Eng. Harrison Mutikanaga, the managing director at the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mutikanga, who was accompanied by the state minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Member Parliament for Ntenjeru North, Amos Lugoloobi, said while doing a ground breaking ceremony in Kiteredde village in Kayunga District on Dec.10.

The ceremony was to mark the onset of electricity connection, an initiative which is part of the company’s second phase of the Community Development Action Plan for communities living near the Isimba Hydropower dam in Kayunga and Kamuli districts.

“This is Phase two of CDAP and we are committed to delivering a quality project that will further drive socio-economic development in the community,” he said.

Mutikanga said the grid extension project will be implemented in two years at a cost of Shs11bn. The project will comprise construction of 30.28km of medium voltage lines, 56.15km of low voltage lines (3 phase), 23.4km of low voltage lines (single phase), and 51 transformers of 50KvA in Kayunga district.

The project will also comprise of the construction of a 10.8km of MV lines, 3km of LV lines (3 phase), 10 kms of LV lines (single phase) and 8 transformers of 50KvA in Kamuli District, with Megger Technical Services as the contractor, under close supervision of UEGCL and the Rural Electrification Programme in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Meanwhile, the company also broke the ground for the construction of a multi-purpose block at St. Peters Kibuzi Secondary School in Kayunga District.

The multi-purpose block expected to cost Shs5.3bilion will consist of nine classrooms, a library, four laboratories, main hall, staff rooms and seven offices. In addition, the project will also involve construction of a boundary wall around the entire area of the school perimeter.

Lugoobi said the power generation company has indeed transformed the lives of his electorates in his constituency.

Kayunga and Kamuli districts which hosts the dam have recorded tremendous developments riding on the commissioning of 183MW Isimba Hydropower dam in 2019.

More than seven learning institutions – primary, secondary and technical schools – now have new classrooms, dormitories and sanitary facilities, or have their old infrastructure refurbished.

Health centres, too, have received a fair share of this so-called transformation though still plagued by inadequacies in essential drugs and human resource.

The only main road that links Kayunga and Kamuli districts now has some patches of tarmac as construction work is still ongoing. Furthermore, the residents in the two districts also have a bridge that replaced the outdated and unreliable ferry facility popularly known by the locals as Nabukeera.

