UDB appoints Peter Mukuru as Director, Business Technology

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Mukuru has joined Uganda Development Bank (UDB), Uganda’s national Development Finance Institution (DFI), as Director, Business Technology.

Peter is a seasoned Business Technology practitioner and digital transformation leader with over 20 years of executive experience spanning Development Finance, Regulation, Government, Utilities, and the Private Sector.

Prior to joining UDB, he served as IT Project Manager at the African Development Bank (AfDB), where he led large-scale, multinational digital transformation initiatives at both enterprise and continental levels. His work focused on modernizing financial systems, advancing digital workplaces, strengthening enterprise service management, and driving adoption of emerging technologies to enhance organizational efficiency, resilience, and service delivery.

Peter has previously held senior leadership roles at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), and TraceCorp Solutions. Across these institutions, he delivered enterprise-wide technology programs covering ERP modernization, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital payments, and business continuity.

Beyond executive management, Peter brings extensive corporate governance experience, having served as a Non-Executive Director in FinTech, health services, and professional governance institutions. He offers deep expertise in digital technology governance, risk optimization, enterprise architecture, and cybersecurity, providing board-level insight to enterprise decision-making. He consistently focuses on aligning technology investments with institutional strategy and long-term sustainability.

Peter is also actively engaged in community service and leadership development through his volunteer work with Rotary International, where he has held several District and Club leadership roles in Uganda.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Information Technology, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Statistics. He is professionally certified in Information Security (CISM), Risk Management (CRISC), Project Management (PMP), Enterprise Architecture (TOGAF), and Service Management (ITIL v4). His credentials are further by advanced training in AI strategy and governance, the digital economy, digital payment systems, and innovation management.