UCDA says local governments key to ongoing countrywide coffee farmer registration

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has stepped up registration of coffee farmers and urged local government leaders to help raise awareness as part of the country’s effort to comply with European Union sustainability regulations.

The appeal was made during a key stakeholders’ meeting held Thursday in Fort Portal, ahead of the December 2024 deadline for the EU’s Regulation for Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR).

Leaders from across the Rwenzori sub-region, which includes the districts of Kabarole, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Fort Portal City attended the meeting. Among them are the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), district agricultural and production officers, district chairpersons, as well as representatives from local farmer groups, cooperatives, and coffee farmers.

UCDA Corporate Communications Manager Laura Walusimbi urged district leaders, local governments, and political heads to play an active role in encouraging coffee farmers, traders, and processors to register under the National Coffee Traceability System. Walusimbi made the remarks on behalf of Dr. Emmanuel Iyamulemye Niyibigira, UCDA’s Managing Director.

The system is a critical step in ensuring that Uganda’s coffee industry meets international standards, particularly the EUDR, which requires that products exported to the EU be deforestation-free.

“We cannot overstate the importance of this registration process,” Laura said. “It is essential for improving market access, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations, and supporting the sustainable growth of our coffee sector.”

The registration program is part of Uganda’s broader strategy to ensure compliance with the EUDR, which will impact Uganda’s coffee exports to the European market, a major buyer of Ugandan coffee. The EU accounts for more than 60% of the country’s coffee exports, making it crucial for Uganda to meet sustainability standards.

Walusimbi emphasized that the registration process is free of charge and aims to build a comprehensive database of coffee stakeholders, from farmers to exporters. “Once registered, farmers will benefit from better access to extension services, updated market information, and global trade opportunities,” she added. “This is an opportunity for Uganda’s coffee industry to strengthen its global competitiveness and ensure future growth,” she said. “We must all work together to make this a success.”

Gilbert Rubaihayo, Kyenjonjo District Chairperson called on government to address perceptions about government programs and diversify Uganda’s coffee export markets.

Rubaihayo pointed that where as the goal of the coffee registration is to better support farmers many mistakenly view programme as primarily a means of taxation or a burden, rather than a tool for support and sustainability. “For too long, government programs have not been well communicated to the public,” Rubaihayo said. “We need to tell farmers that registration is not about imposing taxes or fees,” he said. “It is about building a system that will help us support them in the long term.”

Emmanuel Tumwizire, the UCDA Regional Manager for Rwenzori sub region, highlighted the growing importance of Uganda’s coffee sector, which is now one of the country’s most valuable exports, especially in the Rwenzori region, home to both Arabica and Robusta coffee farmers.

He acknowledged the progress made by farmers in overcoming past challenges, particularly those related to poor handling practices. However, he warned that unsustainable farming practices, such as stripping immature coffee, continue to undermine the sector’s long-term viability.

“Poverty cannot be an excuse for unsustainable practices,” Tumwizire said. “By harvesting mature coffee, farmers can earn a reasonable income, but stripping coffee might seem like a quick solution that ultimately leads to lower-quality beans and reduced earnings.”

Tumwizire emphasized that meeting the EUDR requirements is essential for maintaining access to this vital market.

“The EUDR enforces sustainable practices that ensure our coffee farmers contribute to environmental conservation,” Tumwizire explained. “To comply, we need accurate data on our farmers, which is why registration is so crucial.”

He also addressed concerns from some farmers who fear that registration might lead to increased taxes. He reassured the audience that the registration process is intended solely for planning and support purposes, not taxation. By registering, farmers will receive targeted assistance, including access to fertilizers, seedlings, and other resources, based on the actual number of registered farmers.

“We have received concerns that registration might be about taxes, but that is not the case. Registration is for planning purposes, and we want to ensure that every farmer receives the support they need,” Tumwizire said.

He urged district representatives and farmer leaders to actively encourage farmers to register and to correct any misconceptions.

Israel Ssebugenyi, a technical officer with UCD, briefed stakeholders in the coffee sector on how this regulation will impact farmers and exporters.

“The key requirement for coffee exporters is to prove that the beans do not come from land that has been deforested since 2020,” Ssebugenyi explained. “This can be verified using satellite imagery, and exporters will need to provide detailed geolocation data for all participating farms within the supply chain.”

The implementation of the EUDR is part of a broader international push toward sustainability, which Uganda must embrace to maintain its strong foothold in the global coffee market.

Uganda is working towards a National Traceability System, which will allow for complete transparency in the coffee supply chain. The system is being funded through a UGX13.9 billion government allocation in the FY2024/25 and supported by international partners, including aBi Development, and UNDP.

These efforts come as Uganda’s coffee sector is experiencing strong export growth. In August 2024, the country set a new record, exporting 837,915 60-kilo bags of coffee valued at US$ 221.63 million, the highest monthly export figure in Uganda’s coffee history.

For the 2023/2024 financial year, Uganda’s total coffee exports amounted to 6.13 million bags worth US$ 1.15 billion. With the EU market accounting for a significant portion of these exports, UCDA said EUDR compliance is vital for maintaining Uganda’s market position.

The UCDA is also focusing on expanding coffee exports to emerging markets, including China, the Middle East, and North Africa. These regions, like the EU, have their own specific import requirements that Uganda is working to meet.

The registration drive is part of a national effort to enhance sustainability and market access while improving traceability within the coffee value chain.