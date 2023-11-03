UBTEB takes over assessment of accounting technicians diploma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) is set to oversee the assessment of the Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), a role previously played by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

Dr. Derick Nkajja, CEO of ICPAU announced the development adding that it is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2024. He added that after that date, the accountant’s body will no longer accept new ATD student registrations, although existing students currently enrolled with ICPAU will continue their studies with the institute.

Dr. Nkajja revealed this development during the release of the July/August UBTEB examination results at an event hosted at the Uganda National Institute of ICT and Communication Technology in Nakawa.

ICPAU has over the years overseen the assessment of ATD, which is offered in three levels at different institutes and universities. However, changes in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector necessitated the transfer of this responsibility to UBTEB.

Prior to this change, the two institutions had entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2018 to enhance the competitiveness and seamless career progression of accounting-related programs examined and accredited by UBTEB.

Dr. Nkajja noted that as part of their collaboration, UBTEB will standardize and harmonize the content of business and accounting programs at the diploma level but handle it in accordance with the Uganda Accountancy Qualifications Framework.

He further emphasized that in line with the government’s drive to produce competent and productive labor, the partnership between UBTEB and ICPAU will help students save both money and time on their path to becoming Certified Public Accountants.

Onesmus Oyesigye, the Executive Secretary of UBTEB, highlighted that under the new arrangement, UBTEB, in partnership with ICPAU, will provide accreditation to tertiary institutions, including universities, that express interest in delivering ATD programs.

“UBTEB and ICPAU will engage further to conduct a joint development of curriculum and Assessment guides, research and capacity building programs to provide TVET graduates with an avenue for access, progression, and continued learning in accountancy and other related fields,” Oyesigye said.

John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister in charge of higher education, commended the move, emphasizing the need for standardization and regulation in the assessment and certification of various TVET programs. Muyingo further encouraged other government bodies, such as the Ministry of Agriculture, to expedite their transition to working with UBTEB in assessing TVET programs.

Meanwhile, in the examination results released by UBTEB, it was revealed that out of the 2,615 candidates who participated in the exams, 2,106 candidates (81%) successfully demonstrated the required competencies in their respective trades.

Oyesigye pointed out that the Physical and Biological Sciences Diploma Programs stood out, with an impressive average of 97 percent of candidates achieving full competence. This high performance was consistent with the April/May 2023 series.

However, this group of candidates underperformed in areas such as Elementary Design of Structures, Estimating, and tendering, Measurement of Civil and Building Works, and Engineering Mathematics I, as well as Engineering Mathematics III. These performance issues partially account for the decline in the overall pass rate.

It’s important to note that these results were released for cohorts that were not presented in the April-May 2023 examination series due to the staggered academic calendar in tertiary institutions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown

*****

URN