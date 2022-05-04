UBF boss to contest for Africa Boxing Confederation presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Muhangi, the Uganda Amateur Boxing Federation President is eyeing Africa Boxing Confederation (ABC) presidency.

He seeks to replace the outgoing Mohamed Moustahsane, during the continental elections slated for May 12th in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Muhangi, he intends to use the continental boxing governing body to improve the status of boxing in the country.

Muhangi will be competing against Bertrand Mendouga, and Anthony Jamal, the presidents of the Cameroon and Kenya boxing federations respectively.

Only three candidates will be competing for the top seat. Speaking to URN in an exclusive interview, Muhangi said that he had already passed the eligibility tests.

Muhangi will also be vying for a position on the Board of Directors for the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

He believes that getting these offices will be a great opportunity for Uganda’s boxing to get recognition on the international scene.

Muhangi retained his position as the President of the Uganda Boxing Federation when he was declared unopposed during the elections held in January this year.

Bruno Sserunkuma, the UBF returning officer said that other contestants had failed to meet the minimum qualifications.

Although several parties within the boxing fraternity protested his re-election, Muhangi said his return to the helm of the local boxing governing body showed that many stakeholders trust him to transform the sport.

His election saw him and the top executive members return for another 4-year term.

*****

URN