US provides ARVS worth $18.7 million to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United States has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to improving the health of Ugandans by providing $18.7 million worth of life-saving antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to fill gaps in the country’s public sector facilities and provide broader support to her supply chain systems.

At a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Ambassador Deborah Malac last week witnessed the signing of an implementation letter between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Global Fund, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and the Ministry of Health.

This agreement solidifies the partnership between the U.S. government and the Government of Uganda so that lifesaving drugs will get to those who need them. In addition, the implementation letter also engages the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Local Government, Kampala Capital City Authority, and National Medical Stores.

In addition to providing lifesaving ARVs to fill gaps in the public sector, all involved parties committed to address key policy issues to improve equity and efficiency in the supply chain, improve information management systems at the National Medical Stores, and incorporate the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria as a member of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force.

Over the past five years, the U.S. government has made major contributions to ensure that essential medicines and medical supplies are available in Uganda, particularly for HIV, malaria, and family planning, in both the private not-for-profit and the public sectors.

This $18.7 million commodities donation is part of the U.S. government’s $402 million dollar investment in Uganda through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) this fiscal year.

Yesterday we signed agreement that U.S. will provide 18.7 million USD worth of life-saving antiretroviral drugs to #Uganda. This donation is part of our 402 million USD investment in Uganda through @PEPFAR, and it helps improve the #health of Ugandans. pic.twitter.com/eaDgUfzhYH — Amb. Deborah Malac (@USAmbUganda) December 16, 2017