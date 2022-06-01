U.S. “adds fuel to fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine: Kremlin

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | The United States is “purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire” by continuously providing military assistance to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“The United States, obviously, really adheres to the policy of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian,” Peskov told a daily briefing, commenting on Washington’s plan to supply additional weapons to Kiev.

The United States will unveil a 700-million-U.S.-dollar weapon package on Wednesday, including supply of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which is to enable Ukraine to fire more precisely at targets.

Such deliveries do not contribute to the awakening of the Ukrainian leadership’s desire to resume peace talks with Russia, Peskov said.

