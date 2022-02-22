Two police officers detained over unlawful concert

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two police officers from Wakiso district are in trouble on allegations of conspiring with event organizers to hold a concert without clearance from the District Police Commander.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has identified the suspects as ASP Francis Olinga, the officer in charge of Bulaga police post and ASP Henry Niwamanya from Bulenga post. The two are locked up at railway police station.

The two allegedly conspired with Suna Ben, the proprietor of Jogiz Bulaga recreation center along Mityana road to hold a music concert that attracted over 500 people without sufficient security measures.

“The officers have been charged with neglect of their duties and insubordination. In their own arrangements they allowed this concert to take place on February 18th, 2022 beginning from 6:30 pm to 6:30am without the knowledge and clearance of the area DPC and Commandant Kampala Metropolitan, yet they knew the procedures,” Enanga said.

According to Enanga, apart from lack of safety measures, the revellers disrupted the traffic flow for more than five hours along the Mityana road.

“There were no traffic flow plans, no stewards; the concert had no enough parking spaces. Other things like ambulances and firefighting equipment were not in place, there was no safety measures for both revelers and motorists along the road,” Enanga said.

He said the two officers will stand trial on the police disciplinary committee anytime, adding that police has summoned Ssalongo Sali to record a statement.

“Event organizers and promoters are advised that if you are planning any kind of event like a festival, a carnival, trade show, an exhibition, live music event, that they are supposed to get a permission based on assessment and valuation on how you will run an event. Enanga said.”

URN