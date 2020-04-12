Two police officers, 30 others arrested for defying presidential directives

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty two people including two police officers have been arrested in Mbarara in an operation aimed to enforce presidential directive to close nonfood selling shops. The operation also saw Rwebikona market closed.

The operation was led by Mbarara Resident District Commissioner and Chairperson Covid-19 Taskforce James Mwesigye in collaboration with the District Police Commander and the UPDF 2nd Division Operations Commander.

During the operation, two police officers were picked up from Nyamityobora and Katete divisions in Mbarara municipality.

30 other people were arrested for operating shops in violation of the presidential directive ordering all nonfood shops to remain closed.

James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident District Commissioner, says the operation was meant to establish whether people were still complying with the presidential directives to stay in their homes.

He says one police officer was found driving a private car aiding people to break the law while the other was arrested for negligence of duty.

Mwesigye says that people are slowly violating the guidelines including in Rwebikona Market, which was closed. He says people open their shops partially to avoid arrest.

Eliab Niwagasha Kamurari, the Rwebikona Market Chairperson, says the RDC hadn’t visited the market and they were surprised when he closed it yet they are following guidelines set by the division.

Mwesigye says those arrested will be arraigned before court on Monday.

URN