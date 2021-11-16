Multiple explosions rock Kampala city centre

🔴 UPDATE

➡ 6 confirmed dead

➡ 8 confirmed injuries

➡ 1 bomb discovered at Transformer at Kooki Tower

➡ 2 more bombs discovered near Buganda Road court

🔴 WHAT HAPPENED

➡ 2 blasts in the city centre

➡ First blast at CPS

➡ Second blast outside Jubilee, IPS building on Parliamentary Avenue

➡ Reports of fatalities at both scenes

➡ Those injured rushed to nearby medical centres and Mulago

➡ Several roads around parliament and City Square cordoned-off in city centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Reports from eyewitnesses indicate suspected bomb blasts have taken place close to Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala and parliament avenue.

Media reports indicate there were two blasts, with one at Kooki Towers opposite CPS and at Jubilee Insurance, IPS building on parliament avenue.

The area and grounds around City square have been cordoned off due to the bomb blast and traffic is being redirected to alternate routes by the police and military.

This has happened near CPS pic.twitter.com/R3dZGLtnWN — Lydia (@lydiaakiding) November 16, 2021

Panic in city centre

There is panic in the Kampala Central Business district following explosions at the IPS building next to Parliament and Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, and the quarter guard, at CPS Kampala this morning.

The blasts went off a few minutes after 10 am triggering panic in the area. Our reporter at the parliamentary avenue, says that three vehicles around Jubilee Building were on fire. Two police officers could be seen lying lifeless on the ground near the blast scene between Jubilee Tower and Queen’s Chambers.

According to the reporter, most of the buildings around the area have closed with people monitoring what is going on behind closed doors. At least five ambulances and two fire tenders are on the scene. URN also saw several blast victims being carried off to the ambulances.

Police have cordoned off the parliamentary avenue from the main gate of parliament and the Ministry of Justice. Security has restricted access to the area. Only journalists and security officers with clear identification are allowed to access the area of the blast.

It is still unclear how many people could have died in the blast but our reporter says pieces of human flesh and blood are visible at the scene of the blast. Police have introduced sniffer dogs at the scene to try and help them get some clues on the incident.