Two health workers on the spot over drug theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Namayingo district are searching for two clinical officers attached to Buyinjja health center IV over alleged theft of government drugs.

The two suspects William Otheino and Cyrus Okuku have since fled their homes located in Buyinjja trading center.

On Saturday the Namayingo deputy resident district commissioner, Majid Dhikusooka and police detectives stormed their homes and recovered forty bundles of cotton wool, three boxes of injections, six boxes of vaccines and unspecified amount of antimalarial drugs that had been repacked in different paper bags.

Dhikusoka says that they acted on a tip off from one of the health center employees who revealed that his colleagues usually steal government drugs.

“We held a meeting with the health workers on the unexplained drug shortages. But authorities failed to trace the whereabouts of the missing drugs and instead promised to investigate the matter. A whistle blower however approached me and a trap was laid to arrest the suspects who have managed to escape,” added Dhikusoka.

Meanwhile, James Mubi, the Busoga east police spokesperson says that they have since arrested Mariam Ajambo, wife to Othieno.

“Ajambo has been detained at Namayingo central police station for allegedly conniving with the suspects and we hope she will help us to speed up the investigations,” he says.

******

URN