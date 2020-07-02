Two detectives, suspect perish in road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID headquarters and a suspect have perished in a motor accident at Magaga trading center along Jinja-Iganga highway.

The deceased have been identified as detective Assistant Inspector of Police Emmanuel Mawa, detective Sergeant Dick Magala and Philip Wadambwa who they had picked up from Manafwa district this morning.

The fourth accident victim is admitted at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The trio was killed in an accident involving Toyota Premio UBF 837K, police pickup registration number UP 7483, Scania truck registration number UBB 438L/UBE 362Q and Kenyan registered trailer number KCQ 638C/ZC 738.

It is alleged that the accident occurred when the Premio vehicle which was being escorted by a police patrol truck attempted to overtake a Scania truck and crashed head-on with a Kenyan truck destined for Kampala.

The accident occurred about 100 meters away from Magamaga police post. An officer at the police post told URN on condition of anonymity that the vehicles were speeding when the accident occurred.

“Ever since the lockdown began, there has been a reduction in the number of trailers transiting goods at night. Traffic personnel are rarely deployed to enforce traffic guidelines.

At around 5:30 am I noticed a police pickup and a premio racing at a terrific speed and minutes later, we received information about the accident,” he said.

Bashir Siriba, the Mayuge District Police Commander, says the deceased’s bodies are lying at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He cautions drivers against reckless driving which is the major cause of accidents along the highway.

*****

URN