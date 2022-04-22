Two Chinese workers arrested over alleged sexual harassment in Bukwo

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bukwo district in Sebei region are holding two Chinese nationals attached to China State Construction Engineering and Cooperation for alleged sexual harassment.

The two Chinese are part of the team carrying out construction work on the Kapchorwa Suam road. The two Chinese allegedly harassed two female Ugandan women working with the company.

Aminisi Kayondo, the District Police Commander confirmed the arrest of the two Chinese workers after the complaints and their relatives reported the matter to the police.

Kayondo identified the suspects as Ge-Jonjian, aged 48 and Zao Wen, aged 45 who work for the same company. He said the duo were arrested on Tuesday and that their files have been sent to the state attorney for legal advise.

“Yes we arrested them and we are waiting for their files that we sent to state attorney for legal advise,” he said.

Prosy Chemutai, one of the women activists in Bukwo said cases of sexual harassment have been on the rise although in that company, the Chinese hoped to pay money to silence the complainants.

“We have been receiving complaints from female workers employed by China State Construction Engineering and Cooperation Ltd about sexual harassment. But some of the Chinese working there have been quick to run to police to bribe, but thanks that the current new district Police Commander is not after bribes,” says Chemutai.

Several attempts to get a comment from Allan Sempebwa, the UNRA Public Relations manager failed as he did not answer the repeated calls.

One of the Chinese only known as Wang working with the company told Uganda Radio Network-URN that the issues were sorted out with the girls’ parents, but declined to reveal more information.

Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the Resident District Commissioner Bukwo warned the contractor against faulting the rules and guidelines that protects the workers. He said the incident is unfortunate and should be handled according to the law.

