Two arrested over death of Arua DHO

Arua, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of the acting Health Officer for Arua District Paul Bishop Drileba.

The suspects whose names have not been divulged for security reasons were picked up on Saturday night by a team of security officials led by the Arua Resident District Commissioner, Swaib Toko

Paul Bishop Drileba was killed by a mob in Ojibari village as he went to survey the land he recently bought in September. The mob descended on him and cut him several times on the head, neck and back and he died of excessive bleeding while his surveyor Arnold Andruale escaped with serious injuries.

According to Toko, the suspects will help in further investigations, adding that the village has been abandoned by the locals,

The body of Drileba is currently lying in the Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem as the district council prepares for a special sitting on Monday.

Meanwhile, several mourners have camped at the home of the late Drileba to condole with the family as they await for the body to be handed over for burial.

Two weeks ago, Drileba lost his son a day after he completed his last UCE paper in Kampala.

