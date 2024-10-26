Turnboy’s body burnt to ashes in Kabale fuel accident

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have confirmed that a turn boy of a fuel tanker that exploded in Kyanamira sub county, Kabale district along Mbarara-Kabale highway on Saturday was burnt to ashes.

The Nissan semi trailer fuel tanker registration number UAQ 912N/ SSD 351Y rolled down at Kyanamira corner and exploded. The vehicle was heading to Kabale town from Kampala.

The driver, identified as Geoffrey Onyango , 34, a resident of Eldoret in Kenya managed to get out of the vehicle but fell down running while his body was in flames. He was later rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital in critical condition.

The incident put traffic at standstill for about three hours.

Elly Maate, Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region says that after police put off the fire, they found the body of Rogers Onyango,20, also a Kenyan national, in the vehicle.

Maate says that the deceased’s few remains have been taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem as efforts to liaise with Kenyan authorities and family members continue.

On Tuesday, another fuel tank registration number UAM 292Q, from Kampala heading to Gulu overturned and caught fire in Kigoogwa town, about 22 kilometres from Kampala city. At least 17 people died.