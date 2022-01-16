Tunisia v Mauritania – The last chance

The 2004 champions who are having their 15th consecutive AFCON appearance need to avoid an early exit, something that they haven’t seen since 1994.

For Mauritania, to avoid what they witnessed in their maiden AFCON appearance in Egypt 2019, they need to revive against Tunisia in what seems to be a very tough mission.

The Mourabitounes had a goalless draw with Tunisia three years ago in Egypt, but they know this result might not be enough this time as they will chase a win to get their hopes back alive.

In the other match, after two identical 1-0 victories in the opening match day, Gambia and Mali enter the second round of Group F matches with high hopes of another win that could see them paving the way towards the next round in style.