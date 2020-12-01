Tumukunde calls off campaignsi Nwoya, Gulu over low turn up

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Henry Tumukunde on Monday called off his campaigns in Nwoya and Gulu districts over low turn up of people.

Tumukunde was scheduled to address voters in Anaka Town Council in Nwoya district and Awach Sub County in Gulu district.

However, the two campaigns were cancelled after the candidate and his team struggled to attract voters from their first two campaigns in Adjumani and Amuru districts.

While in Adjumani Town Council, Tumukunde arrived at around 1:30 p.m. ready to address voters from Cesia Primary School playground in Adjumani Town Council but the campaign venue was empty for several minutes until he drove out of the town as he waved at residents who were instead concentrating on their business.

He later drove to Attiak Town Council in Amuru district from where he also met an empty venue at the Attiak Sub County headquarters where he was scheduled to address voters.

He spent less than ten minutes while atop his vehicle and urged the onlookers to vote for him if they want a change of government noting that he is an army general like incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who knows his styles better.

Tumukunde and his campaign team made several stopovers at trading centers along the Gulu-Nimule while playing his campaign songs with a public address system but the onlookers seemed unbothered.

His campaign teams struggled to distribute his campaign posters and fliers but the voters were visibly rejecting the posters nor accepting to attend to the team.

The campaign later at about 5:00 p.m proceeded to Anaka Town Council where they discovered an empty venue for their set campaign.

Tumukunde resorted to sending his message to voters by holding an abrupt press briefing with a team of about seven journalists and re-echoed his call for change.

After a brief meeting with his campaign team, the last campaign that had been scheduled for Gulu district was called off indefinitely.

Tumukunde and his agents later drove to Churchill Courts Hotel in Gulu City from where they locked themselves into a meeting for several hours. Among them was Alex Okoya who was in charge of the campaigns in the north.

When asked why the campaigns in Nwoya and Gulu were called off, Okoya declined to comment to our reporter.

Michael Okello, a voter in Nwoya says that Tumukunde`s absence in Gulu was not shocking because he knows that people doubt his initial attachment with President Yoweri Museveni.

Another person, Judith Akello Mercy said she would not have even attended Tumukunde`s campaign in Gulu because he is a fraction of President Yoweri Museveni whom she described as a dictator.

The team is scheduled to campaign in Lamwo, Kitgum and Agago districts on Tuesday and Pader, Omoro and Gulu City on Wednesday.

