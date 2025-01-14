Trump declares desire to meet with Putin ‘very quickly’

NEW YORK | TASS | US President-elect Donald Trump would like to hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as soon as possible, he told the Newsmax TV channel in an interview.

“I know he wants to meet and I’m going to meet [him] very quickly. I would’ve done it sooner but… you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s incoming national security advisor Mike Waltz told ABC News that phone conversations between the Russian leader and the US president-elect may take place in the near future.

Trump has previously said that he would like to meet with Putin in the first six months of his presidency and is ready for such contacts. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that Putin was open to dialogue with his new US counterpart without any preconditions, adding that “there are no specifics yet.”.