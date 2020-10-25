Trump casts ballot in U.S. presidential election, hails in-person voting amid pandemic

Washington, US | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday cast ballot 10 days ahead of Election Day, telling supporters “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

The president voted at a library that served as a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida.

“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” said Trump, who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that universal mail-in voting leads to widespread election fraud.

“Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that,” Trump said.

Trump, who owns the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, changed his residency status to the Sunshine State from his native New York in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic still raging across the country has resulted in an unprecedented surge in mail-in voting. Over 57 million early votes have been cast as of Saturday night, among which nearly 40 million are mail-in ballots, according to statistics by the United States Election Project.

As far as party registration is concerned, 49.5 percent of the votes cast so far are of Democrats, while Republican votes accounted for 27.5 percent, the data showed.

Mike Pence, the current U.S. vice president and Trump’s running mate, cast his vote Friday morning in Indianapolis, the state capital of Indiana, where Pence previously served as governor.

Joe Biden, former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee, on Saturday made an address at a drive-in rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

