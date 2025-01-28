Trucks stuck at Chanika border after M23 take Goma City

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPDENDENT | More than 100 trucks heading to Goma city in North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), are stuck at the Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in Kisoro district due to the current volatile security situation in the town. The March 23 Movement (M23) rebels captured the city of Goma in the early hours of Monday morning after fierce fighting with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and their coalition, which lasted for several days.

This intense fighting claimed the lives of Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, the military governor of North Kivu province, and nine South African soldiers who were in the country on peacekeeping and offensive missions. As a result of the fighting, many diplomats fled the city to Rwanda. After the capture of Goma, some FARDC and coalition soldiers were seen retreating to Rwanda while surrendering their weapons to Rwandan security authorities.

The fighting also spread to Rubavu, near the border of DR Congo and Rwanda, where bombs crossed into Rwanda, killing five civilians and injuring 25 others, according to Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga, a spokesperson for the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF). Over 2,000 Congolese civilians have fled to the Rwandan side of the border in the Rugerero sector of Rubavu. Other civilians, undeterred by the situation, were seen looting at Goma International Airport.

The chaos in Goma city has also affected truck drivers who were en route to the town. Those who had reached the Chanika border from Kampala and Mombasa decided to halt their journeys upon hearing about the ongoing crisis.

Hajji Shabban Mugisha, one of the truck drivers, states that he and his fellow drivers chose to remain at the Chanika border rather than risk their lives and goods by proceeding. He also mentioned that security officers at the border advised them to stay put and wait for further developments in Goma. Mugisha expressed that the situation suggests there is no functioning government in the DRC.

Moses Kato, another truck driver, told our reporter that they would remain at the Chanika border until the situation normalizes. He emphasized that attempting to cross into Goma poses a significant risk of looting. Kato further pointed out that there is insufficient parking space on the Rwandan side of the border.

Ben Niwamanya Kashumbusha, the Kisoro District Police Commander, praised the truck drivers’ decision, highlighting the importance of their safety. Kashumbusha noted that security authorities on the Ugandan side of the border are prepared to protect the drivers and their cargo. He added that security at the border remains on high alert to prevent any negative elements from crossing into Uganda.

In June 2022, security authorities in Kisoro district moved immigration and customs services from the Uganda-DR Congo border at Bunagana to the Uganda-Rwanda border at Chanika, following traffic disruption along the Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma route due to clashes between DRC forces and M23 rebels in Rutshuru territory. M23 rebels captured Goma city during the 2012 insurgency but withdrew after about seven days to allow for peace talks with the government.

However, after their withdrawal, the government, alongside mercenaries and United Nations troops, launched an assault against them until they retreated to Uganda and Rwanda. The insurgency resumed in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, who seized FARDC positions in Tchanzu and Runoni in Rutshuru territory, eventually capturing the Bunagana border.

Since then, the insurgency has left many parts of North and South Kivu provinces in rebel hands. In August 2024, Bisimwa and Makenga formed an alliance with Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, the leader of the Alliance Fleuve (River) Congo (AFC) and former chairman of the country’s electoral commission, to escalate the insurgency against the government.

The DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23, a claim that both Rwanda and the M23 deny. The rebels assert that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination within the DRC’s leadership.

URN