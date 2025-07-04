Tributes pour in after Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and brother die in car crash

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool FC and Cristiano Ronaldo have led tributes to Portugal international Diogo Jota, after he and his brother Andre died in a car crash in northwestern Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The brothers died when their Lamborghini went off the A52 road, possibly due to a tire exploding, and burst into flames, shortly after midnight in Spain.

28-year-old Jota had been with Liverpool for five years and his club said it was “devastated by [his] tragic passing,” while also requesting privacy for Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support,” said the club, while former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted he was “heartbroken” and struggling to understand the deaths.

“This is a moment where I struggle. There must be a bigger purpose. But I can’t see it, Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father. We will miss you so much,” Klopp posted on social media.

In his tribute to Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo also looked back to Portugal’s recent triumph in the UEFA Nations League.

“It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the national team,” he wrote, making reference to Jota marriage to long-time partner Rute Cardoso – with whom he had three young children – less than a fortnight ago.

“You had just got married. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will miss you,” commented Ronaldo.

Many football clubs also expressed messages of support and condolence, with Real Madrid posting: “Real Madrid expresses its condolences and support to their family, loved ones and teammates at their respective clubs,” while adding the club “shares in the deep sorrow felt by the footballing world.”

Athletic Bilbao, who will play Liverpool in a friendly at Anfield in early August, posted “All our thoughts are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with @LFC following today’s heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Jota.” ■