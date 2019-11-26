Transsion launches Infinix S5 on the Ugandan market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chinese budget smartphone maker, Transsion, has launched a new device on the Ugandan market, completing the year with series of new devices on the African market.

The new device dubbed Infinix S5 has been priced at Shs599,000. The new smartphone comes with a 32MP In-Display AI selfie camera, the only device with 4 AI rear cameras, and best memory options – 4GB RAM+64G ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM.

“At Infinix, we’re committed to bringing the latest technologies to young consumers in global emerging markets, keeping them on trend and up-to-date, whilst empowering them to be trend-setters in their communities,” Gladys Liu, the Infinix Marketing Manager in Uganda, said.

“The launch of the S5 is a great manifesto of our brand purpose, as well as the mission of the S series – great selfies and placing consumers at the center of attention. With so many ‘bests’ in this price range, we’re confident that our customers will be able to stand out from the crowd.”

The Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, giving consumers the latest smartphone features and great technologies.

This new development comes barely five months since the mobile phone maker unveiled Infinix Note 6 on the Ugandan market in July.

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile phone brand is a premium online-driven smartphone brand.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia.