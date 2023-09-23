Transport paralyzed as fuel tanker explodes in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transport along Kabale-Katuna border road was on Saturday morning paralyzed after a fuel tanker was involved in an accident at Nyakasharara village in Kicumbi parish, Kamuganguzi sub county, Kabale district and exploded.

The incident happened at around 06:00AM, according to locals. Paul Ojara and Richard Tumushabe, eye witnesses, told our reporter that the fuel tanker was heading to Kigali-Rwanda from Mombasa-Kenya. They say that the driver, who could have failed to control the vehicle, came hooting as he drove at a very high speed.

They added that in the process, the yet to be identified driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner at Nyakasharara and the vehicle rolled, immediately bursting into flames.

They however say that the driver and turn boy managed to get out unhurt and fled.

By Press time, police fire brigade attached to Kabale central police station was putting off the fire. Police were yet to release a statement.

Our reporter was also unable to identify the registration number of the fuel tanker since it had been burnt beyond recognition.

In August 2023, a Trailer registration number UAS 134R carrying World Food Programme maize flour caught fire leaving tons amounting to millions burnt to ashes at the Uganda-Rwanda border of Katuna.

In April 2022, a fuel tanker, registration number, SSD 775Q that was on its way from Kampala to deliver fuel to Baj petrol station Rwakaraba, in Northern Division in Kabale town rolled down Kabaraga hills and burst into flames at Kirengere in Kyanamira sub-county, Kabale district along the Mbarara-Kabale highway injuring two people.

In December 2012, a fuel tanker registration number KAW 879W/ZC401 from Nakuru in Kenya exploded in the same area killing the driver, Paulo Maina.

