Traffic officer seeks UGX 200m compensation from Gen Kyaligonza

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police traffic officer who was allegedly assaulted by Major General Matayo Kyaligonza and his guards is seeking more than 200 million shillings for compensation.

In her suit filed before the Civil Division of High Court, Esther Namaganda seeks to be compensated for general damages and inconveniences caused to her.

Through her lawyers Thomas and Michael Advocates, Namaganda states that on February, 24th, 2019 she was harassed by Kyaligonza and two military police soldiers after she stopped them from making a U-turn in the middle of the road in Seeta, Mukono District.

Kyaligonza’s driver reportedly insisted on making the U-turn although Namaganda had signalled to him to make a proper turn at Kobil Fuel Station.

Namaganda alleges that she was shocked when Kyaligonza’s aides jumped out of the car and assaulted her by holding her collar in a bid to get her off the road as Kyaligonza was watching.

Namaganda further contends that following the incident, she was embarrassed, sustained severe headache, pain in the eye and ear and had to go to the hospital for treatment.

She says that she went for various medical examinations and scans from various hospitals including International Hospital Kampala, International Diagnostic Centre, Shine International Medical and Surgical Centre for treatment on injuries at her cost.

Namaganda says that she suffered public embarrassment especially by the abuse and the assault caused to her. She seeks 1.2 million shillings for total expenditure in the hospitals and the 200 million is for general and punitive damages.

In March Deogratius Peter Otai, a Uganda Broadcasting Corporation-UBC journalist also accused Kyaligonza and his guards of assaulting him. He is also seeking 340 million shillings in compensation.

In his suit before the Civil Division of High Court, Otai through his lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha Advocates is seeking Shillings 200 million for psychological torture, stress, inhumane treatment, humiliation and other human rights violations.

He also wants Shillings 80 million as punitive damages and another Shillings 60 million for aggravated damages.