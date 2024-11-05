Traders applaud KPA for streamlined cargo operations

The organization has embarked on an ambitious four-year strategic plan focused on elevating customer experience and surpassing expectations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The majority of Ugandan users of the Mombasa Port in Kenya are pleased with the Kenya Ports Authority’s (KPA) ongoing efforts to enhance cargo clearance efficiency.

According to a recent independent Customer Satisfaction Survey, KPA achieved a customer satisfaction score of 79% in 2023, marking a notable rise from 70% in 2020. The survey, conducted by Nairobi-based research firm SBO Training Ltd, gathered responses from seven countries that rely on the Mombasa Port for both imports and exports.

Out of 1,232 respondents interviewed, approximately 250 were Ugandan, with over half observing significant improvements at the port, particularly due to the adoption of modern technologies that have enhanced service delivery. Among surveyed customers, Ugandan users expressed the highest levels of satisfaction, especially appreciating the innovations introduced by KPA over the past five years.

As KPA’s largest transit customer, Uganda accounts for the majority of transit cargo, underscoring the critical role Mombasa Port plays for Uganda’s imports and exports. The survey aimed to assess customer expectations and evaluate the extent to which KPA meets these needs.

Speaking at the release of the survey findings in Kampala on October 24, SBO Training’s Managing Director, Boniface Ngahu, noted a general improvement in customer satisfaction for KPA across the region. “Uganda rated KPA higher than other markets in various parameters such as customer care and stakeholder relations, largely due to KPA’s adoption of innovative, modern technologies,” he said. Ngahu emphasized that ongoing innovation will be key to further enhancing the customer experience.

The survey highlighted improvements in all aspects, with 87% of respondents recognizing KPA’s commitment to modern technology, such as new cranes and updated equipment. Trust in KPA has risen significantly, from 68% to 84%, with users applauding the new “Kargo Pay” system. Introduced last year, Kargo Pay is a 24/7 remote payment system praised for its flexibility, convenience, and efficiency.

Cargo volumes up

The study further reported increased container traffic at the port, currently at 1.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), surpassing pre-pandemic levels of approximately 1.4 million TEUs.

Uganda accounted for more than 6.2 million tonnes of imports in 2023, nearing the pre-pandemic peak of 7.6 million tonnes, while exports nearly doubled, reaching 829,400 tonnes compared to 486,000 tonnes before the pandemic.

KPA has embarked on an ambitious four-year strategic plan focused on elevating customer experience and surpassing expectations, with a target to achieve a 75% customer satisfaction index by 2027. Central to this plan are digital integration, terminal automation, real-time operational updates, and ‘smart’ gates aimed at reducing truck turnaround times to two days.

Representing Kenya’s President William Ruto, KPA Managing Director Peter Masinde affirmed KPA’s commitment to enhancing service efficiency. “We are dedicated to reducing truck turnaround times and improving overall efficiency,” Masinde stated. He added that system upgrades are underway to expedite processes and minimize delays, with projects already commissioned for real-time container tracking and availability.

In light of increasing cargo volumes due to regional economic growth—over 90% of which transit through Mombasa Port—the need for automation and process enhancement has become essential to achieving world-class standards in cargo handling.

The survey dissemination event saw attendance from top exporters, importers, shipping lines, associations, and logistics companies. Miriam Mwakundia, KPA’s Manager for Marketing and Customer Experience, announced plans to introduce a ‘green channel’ for Ugandan Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs), covering around 40% of international trade value.