TotalEnergies unveils 10-year commemorative publication on education impact

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies EP Uganda has unveiled a commemorative publication celebrating 10 years of impactful educational scholarships that have transformed the lives of youth in the Albertine region. The launch event, held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, introduced the publication titled “10 Years of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility Scholarships.”

Unveiled on Nov.28 in Kampala, the publication highlights the company’s decade-long efforts to support Uganda’s industrialization and socio-economic development through STEM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholarships.

Since 2013, over 300 youth from Buliisa, Nwoya, Pakwach, Masindi, and Nebbi have benefitted from the TotalEnergies Secondary School Scholarship program.

Among the featured success stories are Medical Doctor Innocent Warrom, Valuation Surveyor and Land Economist Julian Kevin Talemwa, and Drilling Engineer Brian Sunday. Their journeys illustrate how investment in education transforms lives, communities, and the nation’s social and economic landscape.

Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, expressed the company’s commitment: “We are dedicated to empowering young Ugandans to excel academically and compete effectively for employment or establish businesses. The inspiring achievements of our alumni, documented in this report, highlight the profound impact of our initiatives. I encourage you to explore their stories and witness their transformative journeys.”

The publication was officially launched by John C. Muyingo, the minister of state for Education, who commended TotalEnergies for its significant investment in STEM education.

“TotalEnergies’ STEM initiatives align with Uganda’s Vision 2040 to build a strong, competitive industrial base. By promoting science education, we empower young Ugandans to develop homegrown solutions for energy, health, technology, and agriculture challenges, driving innovation and industrialization.”

Most scholarship beneficiaries secure government merit scholarships to study STEM degrees at Uganda’s leading public universities.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s education initiatives extend beyond scholarships, encompassing programs such as internships, graduate trainee opportunities, vocational training, international postgraduate scholarships, the Tilenga Academy Training program, and partnerships with academic institutions.

These efforts align with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillar on Youth Inclusion and Education and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).