Tororo’s RockCity Radio to go on air this year

President Yoweri Museveni gives radio sh200million boost

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo Broadcasting Network Limited radio (RockCity Radio) will go live this year. This follows President Yoweri Museveni fulfilling a sh200million pledge that was needed by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) to complete installation.

Defence State Minister Oboth Oboth on Saturday handed over the sh200million to the cultural leader of the Jopadhola, HRH Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor at his palace in Tororo.

“With great excitement, I inform you all that the pledge of sh200m by government to support establishment of our radio has been fulfilled and banked on our account,” said Tororo Broadcasting Network Limited Board chairman Geresom Okecho-Ochwo early today.

Geresom Okecho-Ochwo said with the sh200m, the radio that is already on air online, will start transmission and get onto Ugandans radios by end of year.

“We assure you that we will be on air by end of this year. The radio will be managed purely on commercial basis to generate income for development of our region,” he said.

Kwar Adhola Moses Owor stressed that the radio is a great mobilisation tool for TACI, local government and central government. (WATCH VIDEO)

Tororo radio on air online already

A Sh600 million funds drive to establish a radio to serve Tororo district and beyond was in initiated in 2020 by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, with appeals going to potential donors in Uganda and abroad. The radio has started tests online.(click here to listen to ROCKCITY radio ) or (RockCity Radio TORORO)

Close to sh400m has been raised in cash and pledges in the past two years. Area MPs Oboth Oboth and Emmanuel Otaala have already each offered sh10million while Tanga Odoi, has offered sh6million..

UCC license costs to the tune of Sh45 million, have already been pledged by the Tororo Municipality area MP, Apollo Yeri. Already in place is a house offered by Ambassador Bernadette Olowo- Freers at Tororo central business district that will be repurposed and wired to host the radio. This will offset a budget of sh6m annually in rent.

There are currently three radio stations in Tororo. Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has allowed all three to operate at an average of 1,500 watts but what was approved for Tororo was a 500W FM transmitter, that will not go far for a community radio. Radio board chair Geresom Okecho-Ochwo said they will be seeking to operate at a higher level and will appeal again to UCC.

First Fundraising

At the first fundraising in November 2020, Kwar Adhola Moses Owor challenged clans in Padhola to spearhead the drive to mobilise support for the radio, which he said will be a main vehicle for communication.

“Our people are praised for being hardworking. Now is the time for the Jopadhola, each of them, to show what they are capable of,” Kwar Adhola said.

