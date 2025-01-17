Title race heats up in Serie A

SPAIN, MADRID | THE INDEPENDENT | As the season begins to reach the business end, things are pretty tight at the top of the Serie A table! Make sure to catch all the action with GOtv, your best football friend.

The Supa+ package promotion is still running, so why not take advantage and upgrade to live your best football life today?

The round of fixtures begins on Friday evening 17 January as AS Roma hosts Genoa at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Ivorian defender Evan Ndicka has been named as one of the strongest defenders in the Serie A by Bologna striker Santiago Castro.

When Castro was asked about the best centrebacks he’s faced so far and he didn’t hesitate with his answer. “Buongiorno and Ndicka have been the toughest so far,” he said. Ndicka will be hoping to show up for Roma in the clash against the Red and Blues.

Saturday afternoon 18 January brings the headlining encounter between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Old Lady will be looking to break into the top four of the table but they will have to look out for Algerian defensive midfielder Ismael Bennacer who recently made a comeback from injury.

“I’m very happy to be back on the field, it was important for me because I worked really hard,” Bennacer says. “It’s never easy to recover from injuries like this. We have new players, some of them young, and it’s up to us more experienced players to push the team.”

“We’ve lost some continuity, but we need to find our winning spirit again. “For this, we just need work, patience, and the will to look forward.”

Verona will go up against Lazio at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday 19 January. Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia scored in the team’s last league match and this game presents another opportunity to increase his goal tally for the Eagles.

“I found a great team, a great city. I have great teammates. I found a great group and a great environment. I’m very happy to be here,” he says.

Matches in details

Friday 17 January

21:45: AS Roma v Genoa

Saturday 18 January

16:00: Bologna v Monza

19:00: Juventus v AC Milan

21:45: Atalanta v Napoli

Sunday 19 January

13:30: Fiorentina v Torino

16:00: Cagliari v Lecce

19:00: Verona v Lazio

21:45 Inter v Empoli