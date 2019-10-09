Three senior Lyantonde officials interdicted

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three senior Lyantonde district officials are on the interdiction for alleged misappropriation of shillings 30 million.

They are Medard Byaruhanga, the Lyantonde District Education Officer-DEO, Anna Byatulinda, District Inspector of School-DIS and District Accountant, Chris Businje.

The interdiction of the trio follows their arrest last month by the Inspectorate of Government prompted by a complaint from a whistle blower that they had stolen shillings 30 million allocated to the district education department.

On Tuesday, the Lyantonde Chief Administrative Officer-CAO, David Lubuuka told URN that he received a letter from the Inspectorate of Government instructing him to interdict the trio until their case before the Anti-corruption court is completed.

He told URN that he sent interdiction letters to the trio and even appointed officers to replace them.

According to available information, the money in question was donated to the district by USAID to procure texts books for schools.

Ali Bongo, the Koki Ward Councilor, says that the trio’s interdiction should work as an eye opener to other public officials in the district.

He says Lyantonde district is stuck with the challenge of officials abusing their offices and mismanaging public funds, which greatly affects service delivery in the district.

Lyantonde LC V Chairperson, Fred Muhangi has called for the expeditious prosecution of the interdicted officials so that they can get justice.

The implicated officials told URN that they were yet to receive their interdiction letters but confirmed to have heard that they had been replaced by their deputies.

URN