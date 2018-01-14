Three reasons you should sleep commando

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | It turns out a little nudity at night is good as it lowers your body temperature and, in the process, shifts your sleep to the deeper stages you need to feel truly rested, according to research.

You might also lose weight because, a cool environment at night was found to change men’s body fat composition; reducing white fat – which is associated with obesity – and increasing brown fat, which burns energy to create heat. This ignites your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

Finally, giving yourself some air has benefits “all over”. It also help breathing “down there”, according to Ronald Blatt, a gynecologist at Manhattan Center for Vaginal Surgery.