Three killed in Bukoto-Kisaasi road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people were killed on spot in an accident along Bukoto-Kisaasi road involving seven motor vehicles that occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police says preliminary information shows that a Sino truck registration number UAZ 164D lost control and “rammed into six other motor vehicles.

The affected vehicles are a Subaru number UBF 722M, Volvo UBF 103D, Ipsum UBF 722M, Mercedes Benz UBE 932H, Premio UAZ 546F and Noah UAX 153 S.

According to a short statement from the police, all the dead were traveling in a Toyota Noah UAX 153 S while four other people escaped with serious injuries and were rushed to different health facilities.

Police are yet to identify the accident victims.

The deceased’s bodies are lying at city mortuary Mulago pending postmortem. Owoyesigyire says the hunt is on for the driver of Sino Truck who is said to be on the run.

URN