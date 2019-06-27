Three entities apply to offer Islamic banking services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three entities have applied to Bank of Uganda-BoU seeking to offer Islamic Banking services, according to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Louis Kasekende.

He disclosed this during the BoU Town council hall meeting at Brovad Hotel in Masaka this morning.

Dr. Kasekende explained that one of the applicants currently offers traditional banking services in Uganda and seeks to open an Islamic finance window while the other two are foreign entities.

He also disclosed that BoU is finalising consultations with various stakeholders to establish the Shariáh Advisory Council that shall oversee regulation and supervision of the Islamic banking segment.

“As part of the Bank of Uganda’s effort to increase public awareness of the Islamic banking model, I have asked one of my staff to prepare a presentation for you that details the key features of the Islamic banking model, which business activities are permissible or not under Islamic banking, and what will be required of you as customers, the financial institutions that seek to offer this service, and the Bank of Uganda as a regulator,” he said. The Islamic banking model is provided for under the Financial Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2016.

URN