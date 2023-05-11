Thousands receive Engola’s body at Lira airfield

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of the late former Minister of State for Labour, Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, has arrived in his home district of Oyam.

The body left Kampala on a Uganda People’s Defense Air Forces-UPDAF chopper and landed at Lira airfield in Lira City where thousands of mourners gathered to pay their last respects. The North Kyoga police brass band, and cultural, and religious leaders were among those who welcomed the body.

Moses Omara Anyii, the chairperson organizing committee in Lira said the stopover visit was meant to give the residents an opportunity to view the deceased. Considering the high number of mourners expected, Anyii advised locals to use Friday to view the body.

The chopper left for Oyam 30 minutes later, where it landed at Anyeke Primary School playground, a few meters away from Oyam Boma ground, where hundreds of mourners had gathered.

Security was jointly deployed both on the ground and at Engola’s home to ensure safety.

Innocent Mubangizi, the Oyam District Police Commander said the deployment is meant to avert any security threat.

A joint council meeting of local government councils from Acholi, Lango, and West Nile will be held later in the day in honor of Engola before the final burial on Saturday.

*****

URN