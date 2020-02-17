Thousands pay homage to Karooli Lwanga

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of Catholics have gathered in Birinzi sub parish in Bukakata sub county, Masaka district to pay Homage to the birthplace of Saint Charles Lwanga; one of Uganda martyrs that were killed.

St Charles Lwanga locally known as Karooli Lwanga; is among the three out of 24 catholic martyrs whose origin is in Masaka diocese. He is exalted in the Roman Catholic Church as the patron saint for the youths and groups of Catholic movement in Africa.

He was martyred at 25 years of age, on orders of Kabaka Mwanga in 1886, at the current day Uganda Martyrs’ shrines in Namugongo, Wakiso district.

The Retired Bishop of Masaka Diocese John Baptist Kaggwa led mass in which the Catholic faithful reflected on Lwanga’s lifestyle and high sense of affection to faith which he exhibited when he braved death at the expense of Mwanga’s orders.

In his homily, Bishop Kaggwa noted that the pilgrimage is part of the ongoing preparations ahead of this years’ climax of the national Martyrs celebrations which Masaka diocese will lead in Namugongo on June 3rd.

Using the analogy of a humble servant who was brave and stood against all evils ways amid severe repercussions that included death, Bishop Kaggwa challenged the Christians in the modern age to take the example of Lwanga and shun all unbecoming conducts that are tainting the image of the country and the faith.

He decried the growing social evils of selfishness, corruption, embezzlement of public funds, land grabbing and eviction of helpless people, gun violence among others that are causing public discomfort and uncertainties.

He asked the Christians to champion the principles of honesty and truthfulness in whatever they do as the best towards reforming the whole country.

Kaggwa also challenged the political players in various political parties to always find time and resolve their internal contradictions as well as proving leveled grounds other than acting out of emotions against each other.

