THIS WEEK: Uganda’s Quinn Abenakyo crowned Miss World Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo has been crowned Miss World Africa at the 2018 Miss World finale in China. Quinn is the first Miss Uganda to make it to the top 5 finalists.

The Miss world title went to Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon with Thailand’s Nicolene Limsnukan as first runner up. Abenakyo was second runner up with Belarus’ Maria Vasilevich in fourth place while Jamaica’s Kadija Robinson came fifth.

Abenakyo who presented her beauty with a purpose project on teenage pregnancies in Uganda sway supporters with her own story of being born prematurely and how she considers her survival a miracle. Abenakyo, 22, holds a Bachelors degree in Business Computing.