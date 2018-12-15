THIS WEEK: Musisi’s surprise visit to Lukwago

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Dec.05, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Jennifer Musisi paid a rare courtesy visit to Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s office at City Hall in Kampala. Musisi who has tendered in her resignation from office effective Dec.15 has since 2011 been in endless fights with the lord mayor over city affairs.

In her resignation letter to the president, Musisi had noted that one of her biggest challenge while at the helm of the authority has been the irreconcilable differences between the political strategists and the technical team. However, when Lukwago heard about her resignation earlier he sang on camera in jubilation her departure but on Wednesday the two were seen in photos smiling and exchanging pleasantries.