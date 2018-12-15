THIS WEEK: FDC drops Wadri, Alaso in NEC reshuffle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) on Dec.07 shuffled its National Executive Committee dropping former Serere woman MP Alice Alaso as its deputy president for Eastern region and Arua Municipality legislator Kasiano Wadri as the party Deputy mobiliser for Northern Uganda. The two who are known to belong to ex-party President Gen.

Mugisha Muntu faction have lost their positions to former Busia Municipality legislator Taaka Kevinah Wanaha as the new deputy President Eastern and Obongi county MP Kaps Fungaroo as deputy mobiliser for Northern