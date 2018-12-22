THIS WEEK: 80% fail LDC final exam

Sunday , December 23 2018
The Independent December 22, 2018 In The Magazine Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results of lawyers graduating from the Law Development Center (LDC) were released on Dec.12 showing 20% of the over 800 that sat for the final exams to have passed.  According to  the Center’s Director Frank Nigel Othembi while 4% totally failed and will have to repeat the course,  75% have supplementary papers to do in order for them to qualify.

The date when the supplementary papers will be done has not yet been set but Othembi says once the 75% sit for them, the number of those leaving the center and are able to represent clients in court will raise saying he can’t flag this year’s performance as the worst.

