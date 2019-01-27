This water hydrates and gets you drunk!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pura Still is being advertised as the first spiked water that doesn’t need bubbles to keep things interesting. It’s still, but definitely not flat as it has an alcohol content of 4.5% by volume.

Pura Still by FIFCO USA, formerly North American Breweries, targets the growing number of health-conscious consumers who like to consume of bit of alcohol from time to time, but hate the calories associated with it. Pura Still is essentially an alcoholic water, but the fact that you can’t tell a glass of Pura Still apart from one of simple still water is an added bonus. It was launched in the United States last month.