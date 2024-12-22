Thiago Silva: Retirement not on mind

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil | Xinhua | Former Brazil captain Thiago Silva said Saturday that he has not yet considered retirement, despite acknowledging that he is nearing the end of his career.

The 40-year-old Fluminense defender admitted that the final months of 2024 had been “challenging” but expressed hope for a brighter 2025.

“It hasn’t been an easy period but thankfully everything in the end has worked out,” Silva told reporters. “Now, we need to plan well for next season to avoid repeating the mistakes we made this year.”

Fluminense endured a disappointing 2024 season, finishing just four points above Brazil’s top-flight relegation zone.

Silva grappled with a series of injuries after rejoining his former club in July, including a heel issue that sidelined him for six games in September and October.

He also acknowledged the difficulty of being apart from his wife and two children, who remained in London after Silva parted ways with Chelsea in May.

But even considering the hardships, Silva said he planned to honor his Fluminense contract, which runs until June 2026.

“Obviously I’m nearing the end of my career,” said Silva, whose career has also included spells at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, among other clubs, as well as 113 Brazil caps.

“But what’s the most important is enjoying every moment, despite how tough the past season was for me. My family is far away, and there were other challenges. I’ll think about retirement when the time comes,” he added. ■