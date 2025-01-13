The silent killer and the fight for heart health

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | For years, Grace Achola, 48 years-old businesswoman in Omiya-Anyima village, Kitgum District did not think about her blood pressure. At 43 years, she was focused on her career and raising her children. It was not until on her normal business journey to Lira City when she was rushed to the hospital and screened for high blood pressure revealed consistently high blood pressure that she realized she was living with a condition known as “the silent killer” –hypertension.

Hypertension or high blood pressure affects over 1.2 billion people worldwide, often without showing any symptoms. It occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is too high, putting strain on the heart and blood vessels.

Over time, untreated hypertension can lead to serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

“I had no idea,” Achola says. “I felt fine, but the doctor told me my blood pressure was dangerously high. I had to make changes immediately.”

However, for many people, including … hypertension is linked to lifestyle factors-diet, physical activity, and stress. “I was not paying attention to what I ate,” she admits. “My diet was high in salt, and I did not exercise regularly; I was also under a lot of stress.”

The World Health Organization recommends no more than 5 grams of salt per day, but many diets far exceed that amount. Along with dietary changes, regular physical activity such as walking, swimming, or yoga can significantly lower blood pressure thus reducing salt intake is a crucial step in managing hypertension. Like many with hypertension, Achola was prescribed medication to help control her blood pressure. She was also advised to monitor her blood pressure at home.

“At first, the idea of being on medication for the rest of my life was daunting,” she says, “but the doctor explained that it is about keeping me healthy and preventing complications.”

While at home blood pressure monitors have become an essential tool for patients like Achola. They provide a real-time understanding of how lifestyle choices, medications, and stress affect blood pressure.

“I check my blood pressure every morning,” Achola explains. “It has become part of my routine, and it gives me peace of mind.”

On the other hand, hypertension is also closely linked to stress. Achola found that juggling her responsibilities as a mother and her daily business journeys added to her stress levels.

“I realized I needed to find ways to relax,” she says. “I started meditating and taking short breaks during the day to clear my head. It made a huge difference.”

Research shows that stress management techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and exercise can help lower blood pressure. Additionally, addressing mental health is crucial as anxiety and depression can exacerbate hypertension.

One of the most dangerous aspects of hypertension is that it often presents no noticeable symptoms. Many people live with elevated blood pressure for years without realizing it, unknowingly putting their cardiovascular system under immense strain.

“Hypertension can be insidious,” says Bernard Bwambale, Dietitian and Country Coordinator, Food Safety Coalition Uganda. “People think if they feel fine, they are fine, but that is not the case with high blood pressure. It can cause damage without showing obvious signs, which is why regular monitoring is essential.”

Public awareness campaigns aim to address this lack of knowledge by educating individuals on the importance of blood pressure checks and understanding the risk factors.

These include age, genetics, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and excessive salt intake. While some factors are beyond an individual’s control, others can be managed through lifestyle changes.

In 2014, the Uganda National NCD STEPS survey was conducted because of an increase in the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), which were among the first 25 leading causes of DALYs.

The survey reported that hypertension is affecting more than 25 percent of the adult population and is the most reported NCD in Uganda while a very low awareness and control of hypertension are an indication of the absence of a well-defined policy framework for preventing and managing this condition.

Hypertension awareness initiatives stress that adults, especially those over 40, should check their blood pressure regularly, even if they feel healthy. Simple, non-invasive screenings can detect high blood pressure allowing for timely intervention.

“High blood pressure is not something you should ignore,” says Achola, who discovered her hypertension and high blood pressure during one of her business trips to Lira City. “I did not feel sick at all, but the numbers do not lie. The doctor told me I needed to make changes immediately to avoid serious complications.”

Through community health fairs, online education and workplace wellness programs, hypertension awareness campaigns are working to make blood pressure screenings more accessible to the public.

According to the World Health Organization’s hypertension country profile for Uganda in 2023, 228,000 Ugandans aged between 30-70 years died of the disease and the trend continues.

“In order to achieve a 50 percent control rate of hypertension, 1.4 million more people with hypertension would need to be effectively treated,” the WHO report indicated.

While hypertension can be managed, prevention is key with regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, reduced salt intake, and consistent exercise will reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Achola’s story is a reminder that hypertension often goes unnoticed until it is too late. “I am grateful the doctor caught it early,” she says. “Now, I am doing everything I can to stay healthy for myself and my family.”

However, Bwambale advised that diet and physical activity are major focal points in hypertension and high blood pressure prevention efforts coupled with awareness campaigns to promote healthier eating habits.

“Regular physical activity such as digging, brisk walking or swimming can significantly reduce blood pressure levels and it does not take drastic measures to make a difference,” Bwambale says.

Adding that, “even small, consistent changes in daily habits can have a big impact and knowing the dangers of excessive salt intake and the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

He further appealed to development partners and government agencies to take in hypertension awareness in order to reduce the number of individuals unknowingly living with high blood pressure and to empower people to make informed decisions about their heart health.

“By fostering a culture of regular screenings, healthy habits, and open conversations about blood pressure, these campaigns will help to curb the silent progression of this deadly condition. Hypertension may be silent, but we do not have to be,” Bwambale advised.

Hypertension increases the risk of both cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases leading to the premature death of an estimated 9.4 million persons worldwide. In Uganda, the overall prevalence of hypertension among adults increased from 24.3% in 2014 to 31.5% in 2016.

URN