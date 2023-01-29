The politics of hate, blackmail, intimidation and moles MUST end with our parents!

COMMENT | John K Wasikye | We should all be in position to honourablely agree and disagree, and to compare notes, especially on issues concerning our country Uganda. We should be able to agree and disagree in broad daylight, regardless of political or religous background.

The other day, as we patiently waited for the remains of Ambassador Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango(RIP) at the Nakaloke grounds in Mbale, a few FDC “die hards” approached me. One told me how abominable it was for my brother, Paul M. Wanyoto to be among the friends of First Son and Senior Presidential Advisor Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba .

I have personally known the amiable Paul Wanyoto, for sometime now. The Nabweya boy, as I sometimes call him, is a well known advocate of the High Court, and subordinate courts of law, in Uganda.

As a top lawyer, Paul, is accustomed to meeting so many high profile world citizens, Ugandans inclusive. So it would not cause me much concern to learn that the first son, Gen. Muhoozi, is among the citizens he knows,or who know him. I actually happen to be a direct beneficiary of Paul’s, wide network.

Through him, I have had chance to meet some of the most prominent women and men of this country.

Not so long ago, Bugisu was a bedrock of ‘tribalism’, and some of this “bad energy” was meted out against the late Galiwongo by a section of Bamasaaba (Bagisu).

As co-master of ceremonies at a reconciliaiton event at the Masette Kuuya Mbale Municipal stadium some years back, I was relieved to see this same group take water, as a symbol of unity at an event that was witnessed by HE President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni .

My mind races back to the time when Galiwongo offered himself to replace one of Bugisu’s fine sons,and close friend of his, James Wamboko Wapakhabulo, who had passed on in the middle of his term as member of Parliament of the then Mbale Municipality.

It was a two man race between honourable Wanjusi Washieba and Galiwongo and I must admit, ‘tribalism’ played a big part. Had it not been for the sound of the kadodi drums of “Galiwango affwee”( Galiwango die), the Namatala boy Hassan Galiwango, had beaten them hands down.

Well, as usual, President Museveni has a habit of picking on Bugisu’s rejects,and get the best out of them.

That has been the case with Wapa, Galiwango and Mutende.

Galiwango’s story is a bit diffrent. It is Masokoyi the CAO who picks him up and takes him to his close buddy, Gen. Otafire! The rest is history. Masokoyi contributed heavily to the political career of the Galiwango we knew, he was the springboard. Asante sana bwana Masokoyi.

When Galiwango(Rip), Maumbe Mukhwana(Rip), Benard E.Masaaba Mujasi and Omwana Wa Kakai and the jolly Kafwabusa Werikhe took water as a sign of reconciliation, the president remarked that “like the Muslims go to Mecca and Christians to Jerusalem, NRM diehards should be going to Mbale and Luweero”.

He also talked about the FRONASA days where he appreciated the the Bagisu are good fighters, but women and alcohol nearly dented the struggle.

Why then is this a struggle we haven’t maximumly benefitted from?

The answers are not far away. We keep fighting each other! Bringing each other down! On so many occasions,the Masaba have left home to go meet a man who adores them so much,only to reach there and quarrel and fight like headless chicken!

(MAKE THIS CLEARER) Like what they allege that Milton Obote said that “we can’t wait for karamoja to develop”, is perhaps what the president has labelled us. Unfortunate!

The Bamasaaba tend not to want a beacon,which is a tradition everywhere. As a society, we can’t all germinate,we can’t all protrude,but if we have someone who has already emerged top, other societies support them,and in return,they help the society.

At Nakaloke,I listened and asked how Paul’s actions have been summed up into an act abomination?

In Kenya, politicians are focussed on the interests of their people and that informs who they associate with. They dine with all, for as long as the interests of their people are met.

To new comers, and emotional thinkers and actors, politics is about mobilising resources and keeping hold of the same. The politics of hate, blackmail, intimidation and “moles” MUST end with our parents; we must sit-down and negotiate the way forward for our country, regardless of political and religious affiliation.

******* John K Wasikye is a former minister of Umukuuka,journalist and coffee entrepreneur TWITTER: @jkwasikye