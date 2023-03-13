The Nnaabagereka autobiography is ready

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda’s Nnaabagereka (Queen) Sylivia Nagginda Luswata’s Autobiography will be released on the 23rd March 2023.

The Nnaabagereka writes in the book’s prologue, “On August 27, 1999, I became the Nnaabagereka of Buganda. Me, a simple girl had fallen in love with a king and become his wife – the queen in one of Africa’s great civilisations, the Buganda Kingdom!”

She adds, “This was the beginning of a new chapter in my life: an exciting chapter that challenges conventional wisdom on how change can happen in the 21st century. As Nnabagereka, I was placed close to the apex of a traditional cultural value system in a modern world and, above all, to grow as a leader, while setting the pace for African women leaders.”

Published by Dr. Dennis Sempebwa and Eagle’s Wings Press, the book will be available in Uganda from Thursday 23rd March and available at Aristoc Booklex, Jumia and Amazon.