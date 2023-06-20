The Nathan & Christine Were Foundation donate 200 mosquito nets, scholarship to Tororo

KAMPALA, UGANDA | The Nathan & Christine Were Foundation has donated 200 mosquito nets to help at-risk mothers and children struggling against the spread of malaria in Tororo district. They have also offered 1 A Level scholarship to a needy but bright girl, from the same district.

“As a foundation, we cherish education of the girl child and in this regard, we would like to establish the Mama Cecilia Owor Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be given to one girl who excels at O level under very difficult circumstances, from a humble family who will be joining Senior 5 to pursue a science related combination,” said Nathan Were, the foundation’s President.

He handed over the 200 mosquito nets and the scholarship to His Highness Kwar Adhola, Moses Owor, the king of the Jopadhola on Sunday. This was after a memorial held in Namugongo for Adha Adhola (Queen) Cecila Owor, who passed on in June 2012.

The nets will be distributed by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI). They will also nominate the child for the scholarship award.

The scholarship will be awarded every two years for the next 10 years starting 2023. It will cover – two years of A level, full tution fees and a sh250,000 stipend to cater for scholastic materials.

The Nathan and Christine Were foundation was established in 2018 to support causes in education, health and livelihood for disadvantaged families in Uganda.

The foundation currently supports several financially challenged, but extremely brilliant children from around the country, to access education.

“This year, in line with our programs in health, we have mobilized mosquito nets to help at-risk mothers and children struggling with Malaria in Tororo district. Please accept our small donation of 200 mosquito nets to help mothers and children,” Were said.

Were promised that, “As a foundation, we commit to continue exploring ways through which we can support the kingdom activities especially those that align with our mission on education, health, and livelihoods.”