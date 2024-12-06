Time, Quality, and Status – Lessons from the East African Revival

COMMENT | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | The East African Revival, born in the 1930s, transformed faith, community, and morality across the region. Its enduring call to humility and accountability remains a guiding light. Yet, in modern contexts, this legacy often collides with cultural practices that prioritise ceremony over substance. Uganda, as the heartland of the Revival, has a unique opportunity to reflect on these tensions, particularly regarding the interplay of time, quality, and status in public life.

Consider the familiar scenario of public events in Uganda. Lengthy introductions, where every guest is named to avoid offence, dominate the programme. This custom reflects deep cultural values of respect and inclusivity. However, it often compromises the essence of the event, leaving little time for substantive discourse. The East African Revival’s emphasis on humility and simplicity challenges this norm, urging leaders and communities alike to prioritise efficiency over display.

Tradition, Status, and Entitlement

In African cultures, public recognition reinforces communal bonds and respect for hierarchy. This is a strength, rooted in traditions that celebrate collective identity. Yet, when such practices become vehicles for asserting status, they risk fostering entitlement among those in power. Leaders, accustomed to ceremonial reverence, may internalise this deference, encouraging extravagance and detachment.

The recent trend of politicising funeral events further illustrates this paradox. Traditionally, African cultures hold the dead and their spirits in high esteem, prioritising rituals that honour the bereaved family. Yet, in modern Uganda, politicians often hijack funerals as platforms for campaigning, overshadowing the solemnity of the occasion. This behaviour undermines the core African value of respecting the dead, reducing sacred moments into arenas of political rivalry.

The East African Revival directly confronts such behaviour. Its message of servant leadership and mutual accountability calls for a recalibration of cultural practices. Public events, including funerals, should embody the Revival’s ethos: humility, focus, and a commitment to the collective good.

Uganda’s Leading Role

As the birthplace of the Revival, Uganda is uniquely positioned to lead by example. This leadership potential is discussed in more depth in another article: Uganda in the World – A Revival-Inspired Model for Development. Uganda’s contributions, such as the global appeal of matoke (banana) exports and the enduring influence of the hymn Tukutendereza Yesu, demonstrate its ability to blend local strengths with universal impact. These successes serve as reminders that Ugandan culture, when thoughtfully channelled, resonates far beyond its borders.

Similarly, Uganda can lead to redefining how tradition and modernity coexist. The country’s Constitution already recognises the role of cultural and traditional leaders, providing a framework for distinction. For instance, elaborate introductions might be preserved within clan gatherings or traditional ceremonies, where they honour cultural identity, while national events, funerals, and secular functions adopt a more formal and efficient approach.

A Revival-Inspired Solution

The East African Revival offers a practical pathway for addressing these challenges. Its principles of humility and service can guide public life, ensuring that cultural respect does not overshadow efficiency. Written acknowledgements could replace lengthy introductions at secular events, maintaining respect while saving time. Similarly, leaders could embrace a Revival-inspired approach to governance, where power is exercised as a responsibility to serve, not an opportunity to assert status.

Faith-based movements, as key drivers of the Revival, are well-placed to champion these reforms. By promoting values of accountability and inclusivity, they can help Uganda strike a balance between respecting tradition and meeting the demands of a modern, interconnected world.

Bridging Tradition and Modernity

Uganda stands at a crossroads. Its rich cultural heritage and Revival history offer a unique platform to bridge tradition and modernity. By distinguishing between the expectations of traditional and secular settings, Uganda can ensure that cultural practices enrich, rather than hinder, progress. Clan gatherings can celebrate their customs without apology, while national events, public functions, and funerals reflect the Revival’s call for simplicity and focus.

This approach would not only honour Uganda’s traditions but also position the country as a model for balancing cultural pride with global relevance. Just as matoke and Tukutendereza have carried Uganda’s spirit worldwide, so too can a Revival-inspired approach to leadership and governance serve as an example for East Africa and beyond.

In conclusion, the interplay of time, quality, and status in Ugandan culture offers both challenges and opportunities. By revisiting these practices through the lens of the East African Revival, Uganda can redefine its public life—honouring its past while embracing the future. This dual focus ensures that Uganda continues to lead, not just as a nation of rich traditions but as a beacon of Revival-inspired progress.

*****

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com