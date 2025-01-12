The African Development Bank Group, World Bank Group, African Union, and Tanzanian Government to host Africa Heads of State Energy Summit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Development Bank Group, World Bank Group, African Union, and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania will host a landmark Energy Summit for African Heads of State and Government on Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Nearly 600 million Africans have no access to electricity, representing 83 percent of the global energy deficit. Accelerating the pace of electrification in Africa is urgent – and within reach.

To achieve this, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, together with development partners, have embarked on a mission to expand electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

Launched in April 2024, this ambitious initiative known as Mission 300, will combine increased infrastructure investment and comprehensive policy reforms across the entire electricity supply chain, to transform lives, and improve livelihoods and communities across the continent.

The Africa Energy Summit will bring together African Heads of State and Government, private sector leaders, development partners and donors, sector experts, civil society organizations, and members of academia, to mobilize and secure the financial resources, partnerships, and political commitment required to achieve Mission 300 and consolidate progress already made by African countries towards universal electrification.