Tension at Kampala City Council Authority

Jennifer Musisi, former KCCA executive director, is reported to have left behind an institution in disarray when she resigned and handed over office in December.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Sources in KCCA say directors, mid ranking staff and other employees are in suspense over the uncertainty that has engulfed the city authority. Most employees were working on four month contracts and did not renew the moment Musisi quit.

Sources also say employees are leaving in droves because some believed in Musisi’s leadership and are not comfortable with the current leadership of Andrew Kitaka, acting executive director.

The recruitment of KCCA employees is now back in the hands of the Public Service Commission after the Musisi-led KCCA had instituted their own independent mechanism of hiring employees on a four months basis.

