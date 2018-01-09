TECH: World’s smallest mobile phone is smaller than a USB drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an age when phablets and big screen smartphones are more popular than ever, one manufacturer is swimming against the tide by trying to make its mobile phones as tiny as possible.

Their latest achievement, a phone that’s smaller than the average human thumb and lighter than a metal coin.

The Zanco tiny t1 is being advertised as the world’s smallest mobile phone. It can fit into the tiniest of pockets, can store up to 300 numbers in its phonebook. And just in case you’re wondering, Zanco claims that it is indeed a fully-functional ‘talk and text mobile phone’, allowing users to make and receive calls, and exchange text messages.

It features an alphanumerical keyboard, a tiny display, and a 200mAh battery that can allegedly keep the phone running for up to 3 days in standby mode, and guarantees 180 minutes of talk time.

Zanco has been making tiny mobile phones for many years now, but even to them the tiny t1 started out as a joke.

There was just one thing left to figure out – would people actually be interested in such a tiny mobile phone?