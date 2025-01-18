Teachers trained to curb mpox spread ahead of school reopening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has trained 2,702 teachers from 1,440 schools in high-risk districts to strengthen school health systems and help contain the spread of the Mpox disease among school children.

Speaking to journalists on Friday at the Media Center, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, revealed that the Mpox outbreak in the country continues to expand, with a cumulative total of 1,712 laboratory-confirmed cases nationwide.

Among these,1,089 people have fully recovered and discharged, and only 10 have died, all with underlying medical conditions. She added that 169 individuals are still receiving treatment at various designated isolation and treatment facilities.

Aceng also said that the Ministry plans to orient more teachers and school nurses before the start of the first term next month.

Aceng urged local governments to regulate saunas, massage parlours, and unregulated gatherings, which contribute to the spread of Mpox.

The Minister emphasized the importance of local governments ensuring that schools comply with preventive measures, including ensuring proper ventilation in classrooms to reduce the concentration of airborne pathogens.

The Ministry has also developed child-friendly IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials to intensify public health awareness.

According to Aceng, the Ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports, has developed operational guidelines for schools on the prevention, detection, and control of Mpox to protect learners and staff, ensuring the continuity of school activities.

Aceng also said that Uganda will launch a Mpox vaccination campaign in February after receiving vaccines, which are expected to arrive in the country next week.

Dr. Mary Boyd from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) acknowledged that Mpox has affected many countries, with Uganda being one of the top three most affected. She pointed out that some exported cases have been reported in other countries, including the USA, Germany, Sweden, Thailand, and India, calling for global efforts to combat Mpox as a global health threat.

Dr Boyd also said that the US government donated one million Mpox vaccine doses to affected countries, with Uganda receiving 10,000 doses. She added that the CDC is committed to providing access to testing to help identify and detect cases, supporting affected individuals.

The US has also donated over 10,000 Mpox tests, along with other laboratory supplies.

****

URN