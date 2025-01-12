Sunday , January 12 2025
Home / AFRICA / Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi reported abducted by armed men in Nairobi

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi reported abducted by armed men in Nairobi

The Independent January 12, 2025 AFRICA, NEWS Leave a comment

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzanian activist and human rights defender, Maria Sarungi, has been reported abducted in Kenya, nearly two months after Ugandan opposition veteran politician Kizza Besigye was kidnapped from the city and next  appeared in a military court in Kampala.

Maria was reportedly taken by three armed men in a black Noah vehicle from Chaka Place in Nairobi’s Kilimani area at approximately 3:15 pm today.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved