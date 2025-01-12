Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi reported abducted by armed men in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzanian activist and human rights defender, Maria Sarungi, has been reported abducted in Kenya, nearly two months after Ugandan opposition veteran politician Kizza Besigye was kidnapped from the city and next appeared in a military court in Kampala.

Maria was reportedly taken by three armed men in a black Noah vehicle from Chaka Place in Nairobi’s Kilimani area at approximately 3:15 pm today.

Kenya is clearly complicit in these kidnaps of critics of governments in Uganda and Tanzania. It was @kizzabesigye1 over a month ago and today @MariaSTsehai (both in the pic below). Let’s all demand for Maria’s whereabouts and safety. #FreeMariaTsehai https://t.co/mhlURuesqt pic.twitter.com/vRGbOb5DVv — Agather Atuhaire (@AAgather) January 12, 2025

DETAILS TO FOLLOW